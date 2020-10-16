'Kurulus: Osman' actor looks dapper in new picture

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit on Friday shared his new picture for Instagram followers which also includes thousands of Pakistani fans.

The actor looked handsome in the selfie which took while sitting behind the wheel of his car.

Burak rose to international fame for his role in Turkish TV series "Kurulus: Osman" in which he plays the role of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.



The historical TV show is the sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which tells the story of the father of Osman.

"Kurulus: Osman" is being currently aired by the Turkish state-run TV, with Ertugrul fans eagerly waiting for its arrival on Netflix.











