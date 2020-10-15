Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One officer and five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred near Razmak, North Waziristan on Thursday in an IED attack, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The names of the officer and soldiers who were martyred in the attack are:
•Capt Umar Farooq, age 24 years
• Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, age 37 years
• Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, age 44 years
• Havaldar Younas Khan, age 36 years
• Naik Muhammad Nadeem, age 37 years
• Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, age 30 years