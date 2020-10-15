Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

Pak Army soldiers shouldering rocket launchers and carrying weapons in Waziristan. Photo: file

One officer and five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred near Razmak, North Waziristan on Thursday in an IED attack, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The names of the officer and soldiers who were martyred in the attack are:



•Capt Umar Farooq, age 24 years

• Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, age 37 years

• Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, age 44 years

• Havaldar Younas Khan, age 36 years

• Naik Muhammad Nadeem, age 37 years

• Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, age 30 years

Six soldiers who were martyred today in North Waziristan. Photo: ISPR



