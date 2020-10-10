Prince Harry says he doesn't allow himself to be consumed by negativity

Prince Harry has been victim of online trolling ever since he tied the knot with former American actress Meghan Markle.

The attacks from trolls and media scrutiny intensified after he shifted to the United States after stepping down from his role as a senior royal.

The prince has shared an advice for trolls and the people who spreads negativity online.

Taking part in the popular Teenager Therapy podcast with Meghan Markle, Harry said: "What I've seen so much over the years is people hiding behind usernames on the online space.

There are things that are said digitally that nobody would say in person, of course.

But I think there's a lot of projection that happens as well, I think many, many people are hurting, a lot, and are freaking out because of the way the world is and because of, sometimes, the echo chamber that has been created for them by the online platform that they've chosen to be on.

But also it comes down to control as well, you can control what you see, you can control what you do, so whether it's notifications or whether it's vibration ringtones, whatever it is, these things control you, rather than taking control."

He said it is easy to get absorbed in online hate but added"I think it's very easy to be sucked in and consumed by negativity, but we all have the choice to be able to cut that out of our lives.

"Hate following has become a thing, you don't need to do that."

Prince Harry said, "Just as much as we worry about, be concerned, and take notice of what we put in our bellies as a diet, the same applies for our eyes and our mind, what we're consuming is affecting us.

"For me, I made the choice not to read it, not to see it, and to remove myself from that, and to very much focus on the uplifting and the hopeful side."



