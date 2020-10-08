Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘burnt significant bridges beyond repair’ in the UK: report

With the hefty amount of bridges Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have burned already, there does not seem to be much hope for a reconciliation between them and the British public.

In a piece written for The Mirror, royal biographer Penny Junor, came out to admit that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have already “burnt significant bridges beyond repair” and thus “won't ever want a way back after discovering that the royal family is no place for someone with political ambition.”

Plus, with Prince William and Meghan Markle’s relationship deteriorating in the way that it has, the chances have slimmed out even more so than ever.

Penny also went on to say, “This centuries-old institution provides an unparalleled platform for charitable work – to change and improve people's lives – but it is not the springboard for changing the world – however burning and evident the need.”

While Meghan’s ambitions are as clear as day, Prince Harry does not seem to carry those hefty goals per Penny Junor, and thus, “he will find his way back” as soon as he discovers his talents.

It is also important to note that “While there's no denying she (Meghan Markle) is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself,” a source previously clarified.