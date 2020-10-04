Megan Thee Stallion highlights injustice meted out to black community with SNL performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Megan Thee Stallion highlighted the injustice meted out to the black community in her first performance on the Saturday Night Live (SNL).
She advocated for the protection of Black Women as she called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who handled the Breonna Taylor case.
Jim Carrey won accolades for his portrayal of Democrat Joe Biden .
Here is how Twitter reacted to the powerful message delivered by Megan: