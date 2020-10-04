close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion highlights injustice meted out to black community with SNL performance

Sun, Oct 04, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion  highlighted  the injustice  meted out to the black community in her first performance on the Saturday Night Live (SNL).

She advocated for the protection of Black Women as she called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who handled  the Breonna Taylor case.

Jim Carrey won accolades  for his portrayal of Democrat Joe Biden  .


Here is how Twitter reacted to the powerful message delivered by Megan:


