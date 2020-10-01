'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding ceremony was graced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Esra Bilgic - who tied the knot with Turkish football player Gokhan Tore in 2017, was glad to have the presence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife at her wedding ceremony.



Erdogan gave his blessings to the two but unfortunately, the couple could not last for long and divorced in 2019.

Esra - who has become a global name due to her stellar performances in Turkish hit dramas 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' and 'Ramo' - broke many hearts when she started dating the footballer in 2014.

Both the stars tied the knot in the presence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2017. Unfortunately, their two years of marriage ended in ten minutes.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan claimed that she wanted no share in Tore’s property or belongings and just wanted to get done with him. As per the reports, the player also said he had no problems with his wife.

Because, there was no alimony attached and no other claims as well, there was no need for any additional proceedings. This is the reason the court finalized their divorce within minutes and they walked out of it separately.

Esra - who is now single after her divorce - is enthralling fans in new season of her hit Drama 'Ramo'.

Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.