‘Leave EU’ loses case to Naz Shah over Facebook defamation

British Pakistani Labour MP Naz Shah poses for a picture. Photo: Facebook

After being called a "grooming apologist" by the "Leave EU" group, Labour MP Naz Shah today won a defamation case against them and also received a clarification and apology from the group.



Naz Shah confirmed to The News and Geo that she pursued legal action against the “Leave EU” for calling her a “grooming apologist” around a year ago.

She told this correspondent: “I faced a significant level of abuse because of these false allegations. So I am pleased with the apology and the clarification that I am a vociferous campaigner for victims of grooming. I will now focus on continuing to support women and children who are victims of abuse. I thank my legal team, Labour MPs, friends and family for their support.”

The “Leave EU” has published the following apology to Naz Shah MP.

The Leave EU said on it’s social media accounts: “On 16 December 2019 we posted a Facebook post which described Naz Shah MP as a “grooming gangs apologist”. While the publication had been intended to be satirical; we appreciate that it was ill judged and untrue. We accept that Ms Shah is not an “apologist” for grooming gangs but is a vociferous campaigner for victims of grooming gangs. We apologise for the distress caused by it and have paid Ms Shah damages for libel.”

Naz Shah was elected at the 2015 general election as Member of Parliament (MP) for Bradford West, winning the seat from George Galloway of the Respect Party. In July 2018, she was appointed to a junior Shadow Ministerial role as Shadow Minister of State for Women and Equalities.

It’s not known how much the British Pakistani politician has won from the anti-European Union (EU) group but the figures are thought to be substantial.