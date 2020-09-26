The 'emotionally cruel' sides to Princess Diana royal fans were not privy to

Princess Diana’s personality has been dubbed ‘saintly’ by many royal fans however, there is an 'emotionally cruel’ side to the princess of the people, one not many are aware of.

The princess reportedly had an 'emotionally cruel’ side to her personality that would snub any and all wrongdoers, regardless of mercy.

The biggest example of her merciless attitude can be seen in her fallout with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. One royal commentator, Ingrid Seward spoke to Channel five about the incident in detail, and claimed, "The reason that the friendship failed was entirely Diana. This is what Diana did, it was very unique to her. No one would believe that you could be great friends and do one thing wrong and then Diana wouldn't speak to you. Diana would be quite emotionally cruel."

She went on to say, "If someone upset her, she just cut them off. Cut them out of her life." Many reports stipulate that that is how Sarah found herself shut out by the princess.

Jo Hemmings, a psychologist gave his personal take on Princess Diana’s personality and claimed, "There was something about Diana that members of the public found utterly magnetic and were drawn to her. We're always talking about Sarah Ferguson being 'Fergie'."