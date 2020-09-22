close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 22, 2020

Top 2 K-Pop boy bands BTS, EXO in the running for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 22, 2020

With K-Pop breaking barriers all across the globe, two of South Korea’s most beloved boybands, BTS and EXO have joined the race for 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Soon after Billboard Music Awards announced this year’s list of nominees, Twitter went into frenzy and #bbmas began trending like wildfire.

Barely a few minutes into the announcement, BTS's ARMY managed to hike up the #bbma to the top trending search result all over the country.

This is not even the first time the group has made international Segway, they have been in the running for numerous awards such as these for over three years now. Other notable stars nominated for the BBMA’s are Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and GOT7.

