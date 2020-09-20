Kylie is her favourite child, reveals Kris Jenner during 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

During her appearance with her daughter at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', reality star Kris Jenner revealed Kylie Jenner is her favorite child because she pays for everything.



The mother of all her famous daughters appeared at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' along with her billionaire daughter Kylie and joked about which daughter is her favorite.

DeGeneres joked to Kris that Kylie must be her favorite daughter due to Kylie’s wealth.



"The Kardashians/Jenners have all been working for years, and suddenly you come along and you’re the youngest and you’re a billionaire," DeGeneres first addresses to Kylie.

Then, the comedian moves on to Kris. "First of all, she must be your favorite child, I would assume."

"Well, duh," Kris jokes.

Kris has a fantastic relationship with all her daughters. Kris previously joked that she’s the 'momager' for her kids, and she certainly helped them reach a level of fame they would never have been able to attain without her.



The Kardashian family has plenty of money, but Kylie made a splash when she was featured in Forbes for being a self-made billionaire.