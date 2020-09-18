close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 18, 2020

Esra Bilgic's much-awaited thriller 'Ramo' hits TV screens with a bang

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 18, 2020

Esra Bilgic's much-anticipated crime show Ramo's new season hit TV screens on Friday.

Esra, who rose to fame with her stunning performance as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is playing a very modern role in the  new thriller.

Taking to Instagram, the charming Turkish star  shared a sneak peek into the new drama, which seems to receive huge applause from the audience.

Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, also posted a beautiful picture of herself an hour before the show  started.

The actress, who looks chic in the picture, captioned the post: "Last 1 hour".

Son 1 saat #RAMO ️ @showtv

In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show will attract more applause for the actress.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

