Thu Sep 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

Two child sex cases reported in Muzaffargarh over last 24 hours

Thu, Sep 17, 2020
An unidentified person took a six-year-old girl into a garden and raped her. — The News/Files

Muzaffargarh, in the last 24 hours,  reported a second child sex abuse case, taking the number of reported incidents in the district to seven for the month.

An unidentified person took a six-year-old girl into a garden and allegedly raped her.

A week earlier, Pakistanis from all walks of life took to the streets demanding immediate and stern action against those involved in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape.

The two suspects had allegedly robbed and gang-raped a woman in front of her children on September 9 in an area falling within Gujjarpura police station's jurisdiction.

The woman was driving to Gujranwala along with her children when she was forced to stop at around 1:30am at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after reportedly running out of fuel.

