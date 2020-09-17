Two child sex cases reported in Muzaffargarh over last 24 hours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Muzaffargarh, in the last 24 hours, reported a second child sex abuse case, taking the number of reported incidents in the district to seven for the month.
An unidentified person took a six-year-old girl into a garden and allegedly raped her.
A week earlier, Pakistanis from all walks of life took to the streets demanding immediate and stern action against those involved in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape.
The two suspects had allegedly robbed and gang-raped a woman in front of her children on September 9 in an area falling within Gujjarpura police station's jurisdiction.
The woman was driving to Gujranwala along with her children when she was forced to stop at around 1:30am at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after reportedly running out of fuel.