Sindh, Punjab ministers pleased with implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in schools

A staffer checking the temperature of students at the entrance as a large number of the students resumed their academic activities after reopening of higher education institutions in the country joined their educational institutions on Tuesday after around six-month long closure due to the corona virus pandemic. Photo: APP

The Sindh and Punjab's education ministers on Wednesday said they were satisfied with the implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols at the educational institutions that had reopened a day earlier.

They were talking to Geo Pakistan today and shared their observations after the reopening of educational institutions across the country which welcomed students after more than six months.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said he visited 15 schools and colleges in the city and reviewed the steps taken by the management of private and government-run institutions and found the measures satisfactory.

He, however, said that there was a need to take extra steps in order to improve implementation of SOPs in colleges.

Ghani vowed to take strict action against the school where a student had died after falling from the staircase if negligence on part of the management was found.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said all schools in the province are following the guidelines issued by the government.

Raas said that the action is being taken against schools where SOPs are not implemented.

“I have visited several schools and reviewed the measures taken by the management,” he said.

He maintained that the government will close schools in case there is a spike in virus cases in any area.