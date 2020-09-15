Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returns to shoot of ‘Red Notice’ post COVID-19 recovery

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently re-joined the set of Red Notice after an encounter with the novel coronavirus.

It is his co-star Hiram Garcia who spoke with Variety regarding the actor’s return and also noted how his diagnosis pushed the Netflix production back a bit.

He was quoted saying, “I think we’re all so weather-tested, at this point. We just looked at the situation and got all the information and knew that we would adjust accordingly.

“If there has ever been a time where productions are super light on their feet and ready to pivot and adjust, it’s now.”

Garcia also went on to say how everyone around the star was concerned about the safety of his loved ones throughout this. “Everyone’s main concern was just that he and his family were safe, and once we knew that they were safe, the rest would work itself out.”

Even The Rock himself has spoken out about his diagnosis through Instagram, “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well.”

“And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

