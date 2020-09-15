close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
Hollywood

Web Desk
September 15, 2020

Chrissy Teigen gushes over adorable anniversary presents from her kids

Hollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 15, 2020
Chrissy Teigen gushes over adorable anniversary presents from her kids

On the event of the couple’s wedding anniversary this year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared a sneak peek into the most adorable presents their children gave to them.

Through a video on Instagram, Teigen captured the moment her son Miles gifted her personalized hand written note as well as a picture from her wedding day. The card in question read, "Hi mommy and dad. So happy you got married. I love you."

While Miles went all out in his own innocent way, the couple’s daughter Luna stepped it up a notch and painted a picture of her mom wearing a red dress.

I love it so much

From the moment the video went live, fans from across the globe began gushing over the tiny tyke’s gift, as well as his close resemblance with his dad John Legend.

