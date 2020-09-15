Chrissy Teigen gushes over adorable anniversary presents from her kids

On the event of the couple’s wedding anniversary this year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared a sneak peek into the most adorable presents their children gave to them.

Through a video on Instagram, Teigen captured the moment her son Miles gifted her personalized hand written note as well as a picture from her wedding day. The card in question read, "Hi mommy and dad. So happy you got married. I love you."

While Miles went all out in his own innocent way, the couple’s daughter Luna stepped it up a notch and painted a picture of her mom wearing a red dress.

From the moment the video went live, fans from across the globe began gushing over the tiny tyke’s gift, as well as his close resemblance with his dad John Legend.

