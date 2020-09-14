Taylor Swift set to enthrall fans with live performance of 'Betty' at ACM Awards

Taylor Swift is returning to her roots with a first live performance of her song 'Betty' at this year´s Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMA).



The song featured on her latest album ‘Folklore’, which was out in July this year.

The pop superstar will play the track on Wednesday (September 16) at the 55th ACM Awards in Nashville. The event will be socially distanced and take place at three iconic venues in the city – the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House.

The ACM winner will mesmerise the fans from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast Wednesday on CBS.



Swift will perform "betty" from her new album "Folklore," which has held the top spot on for six weeks on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The song, which is being played on country radio stations, has reached No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country song chart.

This marks the first time in seven years that she will be her world premiere performance for a song from her "Folklore" album.

Other performers scheduled for the show include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay.