Chris Hemsworth says he has no plan to retire as Thor

Chris Hemsworth recently discussed his future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder".

And good news for fans is that the Australian actor has not plan to retire any time soon.

Chris Hemsworth starred as Thor in eight movies overall since 2011.

While speaking to Poland's Elle Man recently, the Australian star was asked whether Love and Thunder would be his Thor swansong.

"Are you crazy?! I'm not going into any retirement period . Thor is far too young for that. [He's] only 1500 years old!" he responded.

"It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

Talking further about his role as superhero, he said, "After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited," he declared. "I am sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production.

"I'm glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that shows something, because [that] movie was brilliant."