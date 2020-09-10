Megan Fox doesn't follow Machine Gun Kelly on Twitter: Here's why

Megan Fox recently has been making headlines since made her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly public.

The actress also appeared on MGK's song "Bloody Valentine".

Despite having a huge following on Twitter, Megan Fox remains reluctant to use her account.

The actress, who is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is followed by over 1.2 million people including Hollywood stars but she follows none.

The actress, who remained active on Twitter for only five days, is followed by the likes of Tom Cruise, Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande.

The last tweet was posted by the actress on January 9, 2013. She apparently quit the platform because she had failed to see any purpose of using the social networking site.

