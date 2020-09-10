Selena Gomez touches on producing ‘13 Reasons Why’ and her struggles with mental illness

While 13 Reasons Why remains a show surrounded in controversy, producer Selena Gomez wholeheartedly disagrees with the premise.

During an interview with Allure this month, the singer claimed that she has no regrets about taking on the project and still finds it to be a rewarding endeavour.

To this day the Grammy award winning singer feels the show is "one of the highest accomplishments of her career.” Plus, "Whether uncomfortable or not, viewed as inappropriate or not, it has created conversation. And I feel like it was important for me to do."

For the unversed, the series danced around a number of assorted themes during its run, from suicide to harassment and even personal identity. All these topics are such which Gomez herself has never shied away from discussing either.

For a number of years now the singer has been open with her own struggles with mental health and during her past interview with Miley Cyrus Gomez opened up about her struggles for the first time.

She claimed, "After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar. I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away."

However, her most recent interview with Allure left the singer with a whirlwind of emotions, "I have always had so many different emotions and I didn't know how to control them quite well.”

“It was complicated. But I think I'm happy to understand it. Once I did find out more about who I was, I was proud. I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn't alone, and I was going to get through it."