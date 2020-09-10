What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can learn from Prince Edward’s failed TV career

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multi-million dollar deal has wreaked havoc on social media, leaving the public split in half.

And as the days go by, several people are coming forth to give their take and advice on the couple’s big move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal is getting largely compared to Prince Edward’s TV career with many reminding them to steer clear of the mistakes he made while treading down the same path.

Prince Harry’s uncle has had quite a turbulent career in TV back in 1980s right after he left the Royal Marines. His first gig had been in 1987 for The Grand Knockout Tournament, a gameshow that was termed “excruciating” by royal historian Ben Pimlott.

Edward made another mistake in 2001 when he tried to pave way for Prince William for filming purposes with his production company, while the second in line, had still been a student at the University of St Andrews.

Following that move, Prince Charles was up in arms against his brother while the Earl of Wessex completely denied all knowledge about it.

His production company, Ardent Productions, eventually crumbled owing to lack of profits and was liquidated in 2009.