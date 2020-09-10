close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
September 10, 2020

Prince Charles confesses ‘time is running out’ as he ‘impatiently’ waits for the throne

Thu, Sep 10, 2020

Prince Charles cannot seem to contain his anticipation of becoming the future king of England, having spent a large chunk of his life waiting for the throne.

According to a report by Express, the Prince of Wales has in the past, expressed his qualms about ever taking over the throne.

Back in 2012, the Duke of Cornwall had made a number of casual remarks while he was being recorded for a film that was released on the Clarence Hall website.

One of his quips included him poking fun at his mortality and how he is “impatient” to become the monarch.

“Impatient? Me? What a thing to suggest! Yes of course I am. I’ll run out of time soon. I shall have snuffed it if I’m not careful,” he said.

Charles is currently the longest-waiting heir to the crown in British history, currently being 71 while his mother, Queen Elizabeth II being 94. 

