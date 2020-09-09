Henry Cavill excited to take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Henry Cavill on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a post to help those who are willing to take part in "The Durrell Challenge".

The Durrell Challenge is 13k road race which would be held in Jersey, Channel Islands on Sunday 27 September 2020.



The organisers of the Durrell Challenge 2020 recently announced that they need to significantly reduce the size of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the organizers the race is just one element of a day full of festivitie.



Sharing his picture from his gym, the actor wrote "The Durrell Challenge is sneaking ever closer! September 27th to be exact.



Personally, It's been tough for me to fit runs in of late, but I'm upping my post weights cardio during the wee hours to get some extra conditioning in!

It's important to note that travel is tricky at the moment and definitely not recommended if you can avoid it. Sooooo, check the link in my bio for information on how you can take part in the Challenge from your very own home town!."















