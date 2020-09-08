Maritime frontiers now open for sea travel, says Ali Zaidi

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, on September 8, 2020. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday allowed the initiation of ferry services from three ports of the country — Karachi, Gwadar, and Bin Qasim — in an attempt to facilitate pilgrims headed towards Iraq and Iran.



The pilgrims will be able to avail immigration services at these points, a post-cabinet meeting press release said.

Furthermore, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, announced that in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Blue Economy policy, the ministry has been allowed to "start ferry/passenger ships to all possible destinations across the world".

"Maritime frontiers now open for sea travel," he said.

Briefing the media about other decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that approval for expanding the network of shelter homes across the country to facilitate the downtrodden people was given.

"The idea of [shelter homes] is one very close to Prime Minister Imran Khans's heart, as he believes in providing a dignified place of living to the poor," he said.

Speaking about the outstanding payments to the media houses, the information minister said that at least Rs1.1 billion rupees were paid to them so far.

Responding to a question, Faraz said that the government was making all possible efforts to reduce the impact of inflation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal minister said the cabinet also held a detailed discussion on the situation that has emerged in Karachi and interior Sindh after heavy rains lashed the province.

"The cabinet has constituted a special committee to estimate the losses incurred due to rains," he said.

According to a statement from the PM's Office, the premier said that there was a need to come up with a comprehensive policy to provide relief to the people affected during the recent rains.

He said that the National Disaster Management Authority has been tasked with working alongside the provincial governments to assess the damage caused.

The premier, talking about the Karachi Transformation Plan, said that the metropolis plays the role of an "engine of growth" for the country's economy.

"The Centre is determined to resolve the issues of Karachi," he said.

A plan of action in accordance with the agreement made with independent power producers (IPPs) needs to be drafted, the meeting noted.

"As a result of deals made with IPPs, more than Rs100 billion will be saved annually," it was observed by the cabinet.