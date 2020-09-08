Serena Williams wants daughter Olympia to notice her mom ‘fighting’ for Tennis win

Serena Williams’s latest Tennis match for the US open was a heavily anticipated win. It took place at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City and the players daughter, Olympia was present at the stands alongside her dad Alexis Ohanian.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, outsiders weren’t permitted within the premises and therefore the daddy daughter duo got a front side view of their favorite woman ‘fight’ for her win.

Following her match, the official Twitter account for the venue reported on Williams match and when the interviewer enquired about Olympia’s presence, the one thing Williams was admittedly focused on, was the hope that her daughter witnessed her mom ‘fight’ for her spot.

Willaims was quoted saying, "Well, I forgot she was coming out, so I hope that she saw her mama fighting. Having said that however, “I don’t think she was paying attention, between you and me. She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs."

While the toddler might not have been the most attentive audience member at the stands, the little tyke sure got riled up in excitement when she saw her mom out on the court.

Alexis Ohanian took to his personal Instagram account to share a clip featuring the exact moment the little rug rat realized her mom was out playing on the field.

Check out the video below:

In the video in question, Olympia can be seen mouthing the word “Mama!” in excitement, with the biggest grin atop her face.

