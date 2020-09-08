South Korea to mass-produce antibody treatment for coronavirus this month

Health researchers are currently analyzing results of the phase 1 trial, which was approved by the drug ministry on July 17.

SEOUL: South Korea plans to mass-produce an antibody treatment of the novel coronavirus later this month, health authorities said Tuesday.

The country's drug ministry is currently reviewing phase 2/3 clinical tests for the antibody-based treatment and aims to mass-produce commercial antibodies for the novel coronavirus in September, according to Kwon Jun-wook, deputy chief at the Central Disease Control Headquarters.

They also earned approval for the phase 1 study of the treatment in Britain on July 29.

For blood plasma-based treatment, health authorities said the drug ministry approved the phase 2 study of its development on August 20, and six medical institutions, including Samsung Medical Centre and Asan Medical Centre, will verify its effectiveness and safety on COVID-19 patients.

Health authorities added the blood plasma material for the phase 2 trial will begin being produced Tuesday and supply of the substance will be completed in mid-October.