Selena Gomez urges fans to watch ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ with COVID-19 rules in mind

Selena Gomez urges fans to watch ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind

American singer Selena Gomez has been busy promoting the release of her new film The Broken Hearts Gallery, all the while urging fans to stay safe and sound.

For this Hollywood project, Selena jumped aboard as the production’s executive producer, alongside actors like Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery.

For the unversed, the movie in question revolves around the life of a New York art gallery assistant Lucy who got dumped by her longtime boyfriend, all for choosing to create an exhibit of souvenirs made from all of her past relationships.

The singer posted the news to Twitter, saying: “@brokenheartsgallery finally comes out on Friday! I am excited to produce a film directed and written by a first time female filmmaker @nkrinsky.”

Even with her excitement gleaming throughout the post, the singer made sure to remind fans of the current world situation, by saying, “Although you can see this movie in some theaters, remember that COVID-19 is not fake news -so please follow safety guidelines in order to enjoy the movie experience with the lowest risk possible. Oh and here is a special trailer we made featuring my song ‘Souvenir’.”



