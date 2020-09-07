Meghan Markle ‘shocked’ as Prince Harry wants to buy Australian beach house

Following in the footsteps of late mom Princess Diana, Prince Harry is considering to buy Australian beach house after his multi-million Netflix deal.



The Express UK quoting royal source reported that the Duke of Sussex is planning to buy the same beach house his mother escaped to when she was making a decision to enter the British royal family after Prince Charles proposed to her.

Diana’s mother Frances had rented that beach house at that time. The mother-daughter duo discussed the enormity of Prince Charles's proposal in the same beach residence.

Now, Prince Harry is planning to turn this beach house into his own property after lucrative Netflix deal.

Meanwhile, according to the source, Meghan Markle was socked over the interest of husband Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a multi-million deal with Netflix last week to produce TV series, films and children’s show through their production company.