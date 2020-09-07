close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
September 7, 2020

YouTuber Ethan Peters aka 'Ethan Is Supreme' dead at 17

Ethan Peters best friend, Ava Louise, also announced the tragic news on social media as well

Beauty influencer and YouTuber, Ethan Peters  breathed his last at age 17, as reported on Sunday.

The demise of the internet star, known as Ethan Is Supreme, was confirmed by his father on Fox News.

Gerald Peters told the outlet that his son was found dead in his bedroom around 11am after what he believed was a drug overdose.

His best friend, Ava Louise, also announced the tragic news on social media as well.

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip,” Ava said on her Twitter account.

Ethan had in the recent past been posting resources to help those struggling with substance abuse. 

