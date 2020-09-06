close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
World

Web Desk
September 6, 2020

UK lawmakers want Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to payback taxpayers' money after Netflix deal

World

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 06, 2020

British lawmakers are demanding  Prince Harry and  Meghan Markle  to pay back the taxpayers money which was spent on their home following their marriage.

Multiple reports said the couple has been issued warnings after they signed a deal with streaming giant Netflix.

The reports said that £2.4million were used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage.

Express.co.uk reported that conservative British lawmakers have urged the couple to speed up their repayments after their deal with Netflix.

Under the deal signed by the couple, Meghan and Harry will produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

“I’ve read all the facts of the case and clearly anyone who has borrowed taxpayers’ cash needs to pay it back as quickly as possible," the publication quoted Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown as saying.

“£2.4 million is a lot of money and even if you paid back £250,000 a year it would still take a decade," he said. 

