ICE agent gets thousands of dollars from Bill Ackman, after fatal shooting of Renee Good

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week, has received thousands in donations from over 8,000 people, including billionaire Bill Ackman.

The GoFundMe page, created by Clyde Emmons, has raised over $660,000 as of Tuesday evening, for the legal defence of Jonathan Ross, the ICE removal officer based in Minnesota.

Ackman, 59-year-old founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, defended his anonymous $10,000 contribution to the fund in a post on X, saying the purpose was “not to make a political statement.”

He said he attempted to also make a donation for 37-year-old Good’s family, but “it was already closed as it had achieved its $1.5 million fundraising objective.”

“My purpose in supporting Ross and attempting to support Good was not to make a political statement. I was simply continuing my longstanding commitment to assisting those accused of crimes of providing for their defense. I strongly believe that only a detailed forensic investigation by experts and a deep understanding of the law that applies will enable us to determine whether Ross is guilty of murder”, he wrote on X.

“In light of the strongly negative reaction by perhaps half the country (in contrast to cheers of support from the other half of the country), I thought it might be helpful to provide context on my decision to support Ross (and Good). I could of course have avoided the controversy by giving anonymously, but I thought my public support would help Ross more easily raise the funds needed for his defense,” he added.

Ackman’s net worth, according to Forbes, is $9.3 billion.