Sam Asghari comes to Britney Spears’s defense following Author Kelly Oxford’s comments

Author Kelly Oxford’s recent toxic comments against Britney Spears’s Instagram lit a fire in Sam Asghari. So much so that he immediately slammed Oxford for being mean to the “biggest superstar.”

Oxford reportedly called out the pop star’s recent content choices by claiming, "This account finally got too scary for me." All of which did not sit right with Asghari at all.

He immediately clapped back at the toxic baggage, claiming, "What's so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think. We need more people like her and less Karen's. Also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…"

This is not the first time trolls tried to take a jab at the star either. Spear’s quirky content and unique videos have always been hard to understand for many. However, each time a troll tries to bash the singer for her choice of content, Spears leaves no stone unturned in stopping them right in their tracks.



Spears addressed the hate her Instagram feed has been getting over the last couple of months and she candidly addressed all of it by writing, "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is me being happy.”

“This is me being authentic and as real as it gets!!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others…that’s the key to happiness !!!!!!”