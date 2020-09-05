Inside Kylie Jenner’s multi-million private jet

US reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s updated net worth is estimated to be under $900 million and the filthy rich star even owns a private jet.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star truly lives a luxury life and she can fly around the world anytime she wants in her private jet worth whopping $73 million.

The multi-million private plane has 10 comfortable leather seats and also has a double bed where she can sleep while traveling.

The reality TV star has also a book shelf with her favourite books in the private jet.

Last week, according to media reports, Kylie Jenner also visited Paris for business on her private jet with new rumoured boyfriend Fai Khdra.



