Fri Sep 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

Esra Bilgiç looks ravishing in new selfie

Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç on Friday treated her fans with a stunning selfie.

The picture, which the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress shared on Instagram, earned over 300,000 likes on the photo and video sharing app within an hour.

Esra rose to international fame with her stellar performance in the popular historical TV series.

