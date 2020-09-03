McDonald's announces to add Travis Scott meal to its menu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
McDonald's plans to add a Travis Scott meal to its menu in order to win over generation Z and millennial customers.
A statement issued by McDonald's said Scott's label Cactus Jack has designed custom t-shirts for McDonald's employees to wear during the promotion.
The statement said McDonald's and Scott will be "exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program."
Travis Scott's name became a Twitter trend on Thursday as more than 19,000 tweets were posted by his fans to express their views about the collaboration.