Thu Sep 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2020

McDonald's announces to add Travis Scott meal to its menu

McDonald's plans to add a Travis Scott meal to its menu in order to win over generation Z and millennial customers.

A statement issued by McDonald's said Scott's label Cactus Jack has designed custom t-shirts for McDonald's employees to wear during the promotion.

The statement said McDonald's and Scott will be "exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program."

Travis Scott's name became a Twitter trend on Thursday as more than 19,000 tweets were posted by his fans to express their views about the collaboration.  


