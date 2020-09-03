Niall Horan returns to Twitter after foot injury

Days after receiving a painful foot injury, Niall Horan is back on social media.

The singer started trending on Twitter after he sent out a tweet on Thursday.

"Hello world," the former 'One Direction' member wrote.



His tweet earned thousands of likes, retweets and replies within a few moments.

"Hello Niall," became a top Twitter trend in the United States as people started replying to the singer.

According to multiple reports, Niall Horan sustained a painful foot injury last month.

The singer revealed on Instagram that he was drunk with "six pints" beer when he received the injury.