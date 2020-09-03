Niall Horan returns to Twitter after foot injury

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Days after receiving a painful foot injury, Niall Horan is back on social media.
The singer started trending on Twitter after he sent out a tweet on Thursday.
"Hello world," the former 'One Direction' member wrote.
His tweet earned thousands of likes, retweets and replies within a few moments.
"Hello Niall," became a top Twitter trend in the United States as people started replying to the singer.
According to multiple reports, Niall Horan sustained a painful foot injury last month.
The singer revealed on Instagram that he was drunk with "six pints" beer when he received the injury.