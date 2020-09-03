Lili Reinhart is feeling like a ‘prisoner’ on the set of ‘Riverdale’ following COVID-19

With COVID-19 impacting the global economy with immense force, many industries, including the entertainment industry were forced to shut down production and socially isolate for the safety of the general population.

For Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart however the feelings were muddled up. While she is excited to get back into the swing of things, going back to work in another country feels akin to a daunting endeavour. Apart from being isolated from loved ones, Reinhart feels like a ‘prisoner ‘out in Canada.

During her interview with NYLON magazine, the actress began by saying, “We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress. Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

Following a two week quarantine period, the cast and crew will begin filming out in Vancouver shortly after Christmas. However with all the precautionary measures put in place by local governments, Reinhart admits, “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good.”

“You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels [expletive].”

That is not to say the actress does not feel blessed to be on the project, but it’s just that, “It’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going.”