Lili Reinhart speaks out about her white privilege amid the BLM movement

Amid the recent BLM support raging across the US, Lili Reinhart opened up about her white privilege and admitted to not knowing what it is like to be ‘racially profiled’.

During her interview with NYLON Reinhart admitted that she is keen to learn about racial inequality and wants to take ownership for any and all past mistakes she may have made in her ignorant state.

Candid and raw Instagram Lives have also become a new norm for the budding actor. From activists to Black writers and even fellow Riverdale co-stars, Reinhart is pulling out all the stops to assess the extent of her own white privilege and learn the truth behind the BLM movement, as well as its fight against racial inequality.

During her conversation with Asha Bromfield Reinhart claimed, "I really wanted to learn. As a white woman, I didn't know jack shit about racism. I don't know what it's like to be racially profiled. I don't know what it's like to fear for my life walking past a police officer."

She went on to say, "Racism is something that people feel in the womb. That's something that just inherently I have never experienced.”

Through these live chats, Reinhart has become more aware of her mistakes and is much better at taking responsibility whenever it’s due.