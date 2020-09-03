Britney Spears requests new estate guardian following hearing for ‘voluntary’ conservatorship

With Britney Spears' father taking on complete control over her estate, the pop star has buckled down with her legal team in toe and has demanded for sister Jamie to relinquish his responsibility as a sole entity to her multi-million dollar estate.

According to a report by E!News, the petition filed by her attorney Samuel Ingham claimed, "This is a voluntary conservatorship” the “conservatee wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810."

Within the same document, Britney also added a list of additional powers she wishes to be transferred to the Bessemer Trust Company, they include, "the power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person and the Conservatee's medical team."

Her statement details Britney’s feelings against her father taking up complete control of her estate and goes on to say, "Conservatee's father, James P. Spears, is serving alone as conservator of Britney's estate.”

“Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate. Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role."

Britney’s main motive behind the request is solely to have her father removed as her sole conservator and instead be replaced by Jodi Montgomery, if only temporarily.

"Britney is strongly opposed to having James return as conservator of her person," that filing states. "Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue in that role as has done for nearly a year. Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."