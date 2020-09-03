Emilia Clarke recalls ‘cooling systems’ being used for male actors on 'Game of Thrones'

Emilia Clarke recalls using ‘cooling systems’ for male actors on Game of Thrones

After spending numerous years back stage on the Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke reportedly understood a number of anecdotes and recently spilled the beans on some of the coolest acting aids.

Clarke spoke about a number of topics during her interview at the Edinburgh International Television Festival with director Paul Feig. One of which included her time on the set of Games of Thrones and what it was like to shoot the series under the scorching heat of the countryside.

She was quoted saying, "The guys in the Night's Watch, Jon Snow, are wearing a woolly mammoth all the time. When we were shooting things in a hot country when they had all of those things on, they had this pump that had its own little generator attached into the costumes.”

Explaining the mechanism behind the suit, Clarke said, "They used it to pump cold water into these pipes and cool them all down so underneath they had this weird kind of cooling system. But girls weren’t allowed that. All I could get was the back of my wig to be lifted up."

While many might wonder why female costumes were not built with those kinds of contraptions, many speculators believe wearing "a woolly mammoth” made it easier to pack on the cooling systems to the actor’s bodies.