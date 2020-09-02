Pakistan set England 191-run target as Haider Ali hits 50 on debut

Pakistan's Haider Ali (L) celebrates hitting 50 not out with Pakistan´s Mohammad Hafeez during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England, on September 1, 2020. — AFP

MANCHESTER: Young Haider Ali became the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on debut in Twenty20 International cricket as Pakistan piled up a big total of 190 runs for the loss of four wickets at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez smashed an unbeaten 86 from 52 balls with four boundaries and six sixes.

Haider, the 19-year-old middle-order batsman, has made 54 off 33 balls with five fours and two sixes

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field.

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the side that won by five wickets in Manchester on Sunday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series following Friday´s no result washout.

Pakistan made three changes, with Haider Ali given his international debut, in place of Iftikhar Ahmed while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz replaced Mohammad Amir after his fellow left-arm paceman suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's match.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)

TV umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)