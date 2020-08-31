Christopher Nolan discusses Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

Days after the trailer for "The Batman" was released, celebrated director Christopher Nolan his views about Robert Pattinson's new role as the Caped Crusade.

Robert Pattinson has played an important role in Nolan new movie "Tenet" by Nonal, who Nolan who is best known for his own Batman trilogy.

Speaking to Singaporean news network CNA, Nolan said, "he let Pattinson do his own thing, rather than give him preconceived ideas about how he did it back in the day".

"He certainly did not ask me for any advice," Nolan stated. "We kept a respectful silence around the issue 'til very near the end of the shoot."

He added, "We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through."

Nolan said, "But I was thrilled that he was cast. I think that he'll do an amazing job and I'm really excited to see what he does with that character."