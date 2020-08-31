Taylor Swift believes her fans ‘are the only reason that the industry cares’ about her

Taylor Swift recently reached out to her fan-base and delivered a heartfelt address that touched upon how her supporters aided her though her rough years within the music industry.

According to US Weekly, the singer was quoted saying, “I was told this is an industry voted award, so I want to say everyone in the industry who voted for this video.”

“I also really want to thank the fans because you are the only reason that the industry cares about anything I do. Everything you guys have done with Folklore this summer, I’m just so blown away and taken aback by your generosity to me. So thank you for everything. I hope I get to see you soon.”

This is not the first time Taylor has touched upon the ‘shift’ occurring within the industry either. US Weekly previously reported on the singer’s past conversations saying, “I feel [it] is a potentially harmful force in our industry. And, as your resident loud person, I feel the need to bring it up. And that is the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it was real estate — as if it’s an app or a shoe line.”

She also added, “This just happened to me, without my approval, consultation or consent. … After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold.”

Taylor concluded by saying, “And yet, to this day, none of these investors have ever bothered to contact me or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment in me to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, my music, my handwriting.”