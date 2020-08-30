close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
AFP
August 30, 2020

Pakistan vs England: Morgan chooses to bowl first in second T20

AFP
Sun, Aug 30, 2020
Both teams were unchanged from the sides that played out a no result in Friday's first of a three-match series in Manchester. AFP/Files

MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both teams were unchanged from the sides that played out a no result in Friday's first of a three-match series in Manchester, where rain ended the match with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs and Pakistan yet to bat.

England's total featured opener Tom Banton's dashing 71, with the 21-year-old Somerset batter given another chance to impress on Saturday following his maiden Twenty20 international fifty.

Teams

England

Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires

Martin Saggers (ENG), David Millns (ENG); TV umpire: Mike Burns (ENG)

Match referee

Wayne Noon (ENG)

