Princess Diana reconnects estranged brothers, Harry and William once again

Prince William and Prince Harry have been in the middle of a cold war since quite some time now.

And it seems, just like old times, Princess Diana seems to be the one connecting the brothers back together, even after her death.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward wrote for the Mirror, claiming how the late Princess of Wales became a reason for the boys to let their bygones be bygones.

For the unversed, William and Harry are honouring their late mother, Princess Diana for her upcoming 60th birth anniversary by installing a statue at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

According to a press release, "The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world."

The statue was created by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, as revealed by BBC News.

The two princes had commissioned the statue in 2017 at first when they first released a joint statement, saying: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue."

Seward in her piece recalled how Diana used to be the peacemaker between the two as they fought constantly when they were younger as well.

“Diana was often the peacemaker and would sit the boys on either side of her on the sofa at their Kensington Palace apartment and hug them. Then she would tell them off,” wrote Seward.

“It has now been 23 years since her death and many more since the days she had to reprimand them. It would be distressing to her if she knew that in the last couple of years they have barely spoken – torn apart by petty jealousies,” added Ingrid.