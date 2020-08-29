Christina Aguilera leaves fans in awe with rendition of ‘Mulan’s’ ‘Reflection’

Christina Aguilera’s new rendition of Mulan’s iconic song Reflection has fans on the edges of their seats. So much so that its riveting vocals, coupled with an aesthetic video, had listeners hooked from the get go.

Announcing the release on Instagram the singer wrote, “My new rendition of @mulan’s #Reflection is out now! I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now."

The post went on to read, "So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of Reflection.”



Check out the video below:

This is not the only rendition that the singer released this month, her version of Loyal Brave True captivated listeners through its soft and mellifluous tone.