Fri Aug 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 28, 2020

Selena Gomez and Blackpink team up for new track 'Ice Cream'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 28, 2020

Months after the group launched the first single from  forthcoming debut album, Blackpink is back with another tune titled “Ice Cream” that seems become one more big hit for the most successful girl group in the world at the moment.

The new track sees them teaming up with pop superstar Selena Gomez, who lent her talents and power to the single, instantly bringing the project to a new level.

'Ice Cream' feels like if it had been released in May it could have been a real fighter for the Song of the Summer crown. The song's tune is infectious and so sweet it could give the listener a cavity. 

Gomez’s inclusion on 'Ice Cream' may help the catchy tune not only become a hit on the Billboard rankings next week, but perhaps Blackpink’s highest-charting track yet. 

