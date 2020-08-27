Britney Spears asks for Jamie Lynn to be made trustee of her L.A estate

Britney Spears recently asked her sister Jamie Lynn to take on the role of trustee to her LA based estate amid the extension of her court ordered conservatorship.

The Los Angeles Times claims that Lynn already filed a petition asking the court to appoint her trustee of the multi-million dollar estate.

Lynn also requested for any and all "assets of the SJB Revocable Trust be moved into one or more accounts with Fidelity Brokerage Services with her as the custodian."

As of now, the appeal is awaiting approval and if granted, would make Lynn responsible for dispersing her wealth between the pop star’s two sons after she passes away.

A source close to the sisters spoke to E! News about the decision, claiming, “Britney trusts Jamie Lynn and knows that she is extremely responsible and reliable. It makes sense that she would be the trustee."

The insider further went on to say, "Jamie Lynn is very loyal and protective of Britney. There's no doubt she always has Britney's best interest at heart. They are best friends and Britney's closest confidant.”

They concluded by saying, "She is the perfect person to make financial decisions should anything happen to Britney."