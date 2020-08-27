Chrissy Teigen leaves fans in fits after unveiling hilarious parenting hacks

Chrissy Teigen leaves fans in fits after unveiling hilarious parenting hack

Chrissy Teigen’s holy grail child rearing tactics recently became a topic of hot discussion and effectively left her fans in fits of laughter.

Reportedly, the model leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her children’s well-being, even if it means employing a bit of fake ‘reinforcement’.

Chrissy explained her parenting strategy over on Twitter and began by saying, "I love when kids are beyond obsessed with something. It makes life so much easier.”

With baby Miles now becoming his own person, at times Chrissy finds it very hard to make her child do anything. It is during times like these that she turns to her trusty ‘Lightning Mcqueen’ sham to coax her son into listening.

Chrissy added, “I just tell miles to eat his lunch because it’s lightning mcqueen’s favorite and he does it. He does whatever lightning mcqueen says, always."



