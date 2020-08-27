PM Imran monitoring "unusual, abnormal" rain situation in Karachi: Imran Ismail

Governor says PM Imran has assured him thathe would take any action required. Photo: File

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was monitoring the "unusual and abnormal rain situation" in the metropolis.

The governor said that he briefed PM Imran over the Sindh rain situation, adding that "Karachi needs special attention".

"This is unusual and abnormal rain situation which requires emergency response. PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required," said the governor.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that since "yesterday Sindh had seen its worst monsoons in 90 years." He added that the "super monsoon torrential rains and floods" continued in the port city "unabated".

"Please keep all those in your thoughts who have already been working 24/7 to assist citizens during this record breaking unprecedented natural disaster," tweeted Bilawal.

Earlier, today the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said in its advisory that the ongoing downpour in Karachi will continue till 11pm.

A day ago, the Met Office had predicted that the monsoon rain system had weakened and it was likely that the metropolis would be provided with much-needed relief from the torrential rains.

In its new weather alert, the Met office redacted its earlier rain prediction that heavy showers in the city could last until 4pm, saying that now it would last till 11pm.

With the ongoing downpour, multiple areas of the city have been submerged and main arteries of the city have been blocked by the rainwater accumulated on roads.