Bette Midler called out over 'xenophobic' tweets against Melania Trump

'You are one lucky Slovenian!' said Bette Midler about First Lady of the US, Melania Trump

Singer-songwriter Bette Midler is facing flack on the internet for her 'xenophobic' tweet-storm against the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

The second night of the Republican National Convention was closed by the first lady on Tuesday at the White House where she had delivered the speech and had voiced her gratitude about her husband, US President Donald Trump’s reelection.

During her speech at White House’s Rose Garden, Midler, 74, had turned to Twitter “mocking” Melania’s accent, as she said: "Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

In another tweet, the singer wrote: "#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!"

"You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to [a] colossal idiot,” Midler said as she continued to attack the first lady.

Soon after the Hocus Pocus star’s charged tweets, critics and social media called her out over the tweets.

"Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five," said radio host Dana Loesch. "The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent..." tweeted actor James Wood.